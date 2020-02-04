State Auditor completes efficiency study of MDOT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is operating at a level comparable to other state transportation departments across the United States, but MDOT could save millions of dollars by streamlining operations.

“My hope is that the new MDOT leadership will be able to use this report to make MDOT as efficient as it can be for the taxpayers,” said White. “The quality of our roads and bridges is important to Mississippi families, so we need to maximize the impact of every dollar we spend.”

The performance audit identified the following areas as ways to save money:

Eliminating under-utilized vehicles could save $13 million.

Not replacing under-utilized commuting vehicles could save $895,000.

Eliminating unnecessary staff in fleet maintenance could save $600,000 annually.

Eliminating under-utilized rest areas and managing project schedules better.

The entire report can be found online at the Auditor’s website.