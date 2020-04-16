State Auditor sheds light on new COVID-19 scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week’s stimulus checks are beginning to reach many Americans and small business loans are available to keep employees on payroll, but in the midst of this aid can be fraud.

With the Coronavirus is making it more dangerous to go to work or outside, its more common hackers will attempt to tap into your personal life and take advantage of your situation.

In four weeks over 87,000 Mississippians filed for unemployment insurance and government loans to stay afloat in this Coronavirus pandemic. This struggle comes with vulnerability.

“The reason is that people are trying to pray on your fear,” State Auditor Shad White said. “Trying to pray on your anxiety about what is going on to benefit themselves financially.”

Fraud examiners are seeing these threats come in many ways from phone calls, to emails and even simple text messages pretending to be someone you know closely.

“There’s one fraudster who is pretending to be me and sending emails out,” Auditor White told us. “Saying friend I need an important favor will you please contact me by clicking on this link in the emails.”

In this digital age one click to an unknown link can easily hook up your computer to any hacker on the other end exposing your banking, email, and other identity information.

“If you see any of these schemes, the best place to report that kid of a scheme to is the National Center for Disaster Fraud,” Auditor White explained. “Schemes involving fake cures, or fake protective equipment.”

Scams revolving around faster take home COVID-19 test kits and forgiveness on student loans are also targeting people. These examples Federal Communications Commissions show you what to look out for.

FCC: “If you want to receive a free testing kit delivered overnight to your home press one. New measures will include waiving interest rates on your federal student loans until further notice.”

“During this time our offices have continued to remain at full staffing levels and will continue to do so until further notice. For more information on how this will impact your future payment options call us back today.”

One of the first ways to tell if a messenger is fake is their username or text is misspelled. Auditor white emphasized all taxpayers can become victims to COVID-19 scams online, but their biggest target audience is the elderly.