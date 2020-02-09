State Auditor to visit FBI regarding embezzlement scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- State Auditor Shad White will be paying a visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday to brief officials on the largest public embezzlement scheme in Mississippi’s history.

“We moved quickly and quietly in the Auditor’s office to put a stop to the DHS scheme before any more money was taken, and now is the time to use every investigative resource available to uncover all the fraud that remains,” said White.

I am also calling on the Legislature to immediately require a full forensic audit of DHS by a competent private CPA firm. My office cannot do an audit of that magnitude any time soon and still handle our normal duties. /3 #msleg — Shad White (@shadwhite) February 9, 2020

After an eight month investigation, auditors found that the former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services and five others conspired to illegally obtain millions in public funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program administered by DHS. Defendants used a variety of business entities and schemes to defraud the taxpayers.

White says at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen by the former head of the state welfare agency and others in nation’s poorest state.