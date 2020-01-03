State Auditor’s Office: 2 convicted on embezzlement charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White’s office said two women have been convicted on embezzlement charges.

Dana Beaman will spend at least six years in prison. She was arrested by agents from the Auditor’s office in July 2017 after she was indicted on multiple counts of embezzlement.

Beaman stole more than $110,000 from taxpayers during her employment at the Hancock County Justice Court by altering court fee payment records.

Christy James will spend at least five years on probation. She was arrested in September 2019 after she was indicted for embezzlement.

James pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $40,000 by manipulating computer software used by the Wayne County Justice Court.

Both women were ordered to repay taxpayers a total of more than $150,000. The Auditor’s office has already recovered $100,000 by filing a claim against Beaman’s surety bond. She will resume repayment when she is released from prison. The amount from James, $51,531.80, has already been recovered.