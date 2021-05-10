State Auditor’s Office partners with school districts to find cost-saving measures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to reports released in May by State Auditor Shad White, Mississippi public schools could eliminate ineffective outside-the-classroom spending to redirect more than $200 million to teacher salaries and classroom expenses each year.

White’s office partnered with the Columbus Municipal School District, Hinds County School District, and Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District to find ways to improve how they operate. The pilot project was conducted with the help of the advanced data analytics firm GlimpseK12.

For the project, GlimpseK12 reviewed every expenditure made by the three school districts over a period of time and offered data-driven recommendations to eliminate useless spending.

After the Auditor’s office released a series of education spending reports in 2019 and 2020, representatives from three school systems volunteered to have their operations and expenditures examined with these cutting-edge data analytics techniques.

“I’m thankful for the leadership these school districts showed by volunteering to go under the microscope in the public view,” said White. “I was happy to help these school districts identify ways they can prioritize their spending on teachers and the classroom.”

Across the three school districts, GlimpseK12 identified opportunities to eliminate ineffective spending which would lead to annual savings of between $7.5 and $12.3 million. The spending areas with the largest opportunities for cost savings include software and digital products, maintenance, and supply chain management.

This new performance audit report can be found online at the Auditor’s website.