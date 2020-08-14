State Board of Health elects new leadership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During its virtual quarterly meeting on Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Health elected new leadership in the positions of chairman and vice-chairman.

Thad Fulton Waites, MD, MACC, was elected to serve as chairman of the Board. Dr. Waites is a Hattiesburg physician who currently serves as co-director of the Cardiac Catherization Lab at Forrest General Hospital.

“I’m very excited to have this position,” said Dr. Waites. “The Mississippi State Board of Health is the best state board in the nation. I look forward to working with Dr. Dobbs, Dr. Byers, and all the superb staff of the Mississippi State Department of Health. My first mission is to attack this pandemic for the people of Mississippi.”

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH, said he was thrilled to have a physician of Dr. Waites’s stature leading the State Board of Health.

“Since he was first appointed, Dr. Waites has always been a very involved board member with great insight. I am confident he will do an excellent job in this new role,” said Dr. Dobbs.

J. Edward Hill, MD, FAAFP, was elected vice-chairman of the Board. Dr. Hill was first appointed to the State Board of Health in 2006.

