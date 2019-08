Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Two teams in the WJTV coverage area won state baseball championships Thursday with Jackson Prep capturing its third straight MAIS title, and West Jones taking home the 5A crown at Trustmark Park.

The Prep Patriots beat MRA twice at home 4-1, 6-1 in a doubleheader after dropping the opener 6-5 earlier in the week.

The West Jones Mustangs finished off a sweep of Lafayette with a 7-2 win in game two.

