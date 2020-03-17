State Department of Health lays out new Coronavirus prevention guidelines

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – 12 people in Mississippi have tested positive for Coronavirus. This has pushed the Department of Health and our federal government to lay out new guidelines and recommendations to the public.

Some counties around the state are dealing with more than one COVID-19 case in the same area. The cases spreading from Pearl River to Forrest, Monroe, Hancock, Leflore, Copiah, and Hinds County.

Governor Tate Reeves himself addressed the state from the Governor’s Mansion where he is in self-isolation after traveling to Spain.

Governor Reeves emphasizing the battle to contain the Coronavirus from the federal down to state-level has drastically changed how we should gather in crowded areas.

“Not too long ago the CDC issued recommendations that we shouldn’t have gatherings of 250 people or more,” Governor Reeves referenced.

“The president made a new recommendation just this afternoon to decreasing crowd size to 10,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.

Following President Trump urging gatherings to not exceed 10 people, Governor Reeves took to twitter ordering all Mississippi Casinos to close after midnight. Other businesses could follow.

“At this time we are not making recommendations to close bars or restaurants,” Dr. Dobbs said. “Certainly is under consideration.”

Meanwhile to avoid overcrowding hospitals and infecting medical facilities the Department of Health is asking all non-emergency or elective surgeries and clinic appointments to be postponed. If you need to be tested call your local doctor’s office.

“You cannot come to the county health department for COVID-19,” Dr. Dobbs stated. “You have to see your physicians, your provider to get assistance.”

Take-home kits and mobile testing sites have also been discussed nationwide and while the Department of Health would not give a set timeframe they laid out a plan to set some up soon.

“Those are already in the works of private clinics,” Dr. Dobbs continued. “So they’re wanting to put those together. It’s been a practice we’ve been encouraging, we’re working to get a full and complete list on what’s available where. Especially in the event of an area or county that has a special need, we can go in there and do some rapid-fire testing.”

It’s important to know testing is only available to those who are feeling sick. And remember just because you test negative for COVID-19 there are still other respiratory illnesses out there to be aware of.