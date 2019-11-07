State education leaders request study on eliminating U.S. History exam

The Mississippi State Board of Education decided that further study is needed before a decision can be made regarding the potential elimination of the U.S. History end-of-course exam.

The SBE directed the Mississippi Department of Education to work with the Accountability Task force. They will research the impact that eliminating the U.S. History assessment would have on the statewide accountability system without changing the cut scores.

The Accountability Task Force is scheduled to meet on December 5, 2019.

The SBE’s decision followed a public comment period that opened on September 19. The Mississippi Student Testing Task Force recommended eliminating the exam after an opinion poll of secondary education teachers was released. The poll favored eliminating the exam. The U.S. History end-of-course exam is the only state test not required by federal or state law.

During the public comment period, MDE received 108 written comments. 27 comments favored keeping the exam, 42 favored eliminating the exam and 39 comments were off-topic or unclear about their position.