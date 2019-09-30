State fair generates extra cash for part-time workers

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – One hundred and sixty years in the making and still a family favorite, the state fair is something folks look forward to all year.











A few of those people also includes the part-time workers hired for the fair season. Event planners will hold their annual job fair Tuesday morning. At 8 am you can head to the purple and gold tent in the middle of the fairgrounds for an opportunity to pocket a job and a little cash. Just make sure to bring your i.d., a social security card and be prepared to pass a state background check.

12 News Shay O’Connor has a look.