The musical line-up for the 160th State Fair was announced Friday.

A mix of gospel, blues and country can be found at the Budweiser Pavilion along with local favorites. Blackberry Smoke, the Mississippi Mass Choir and Harmony and Grits round out the roster.

The MS Beef Celebrity Cook-Off is Tuesday, October 8 at the Trustmark Stage next to the world famous bisquit booth. And for the first, time there will be an ice-skating rink featured at the fair.