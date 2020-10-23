State Fair Vendors Using Extension to Make up for Lost Revenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Vendors are hoping the Mississippi State Fair extension can help them make up for lost revenue.

Covid-19 along with Hurricane Delta has played a part in the slow traffic, short lines and less money spent. Which leaves vendors no choice but to be excited about the fair’s extension.

Owner of Beer 30 Saloon Elizabeth Gray, tells me that compared to previous years, she’s lost 50 percent of here revenue.

Mark Bradford, who is a custom jewelry vendor says things are even more of a challenge for him because when people come to the fair, their main focus is on rides and food and not necessarily jewelry.

“I’m not seeing people having as much disposable income to spend on a novelty item like jewelry. They may only come to ride and eat, but if they have the extra money then they will come and patronize me” said Bradford.