State Farm donates smoke detectors for Fire Prevention Week









HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- In support of Fire Safety Prevention week that starts next week, an annual campaign promoting home fire safety kicked off today with a donation of fire safety toolkits provided by State Farm to Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Toolkit provided today will be used to teach families about fire prevention. State Farm donated 2500 toolkits across the country. Hattiesburg received 100 of them, included in the kits were smoke detectors. The theme this year is “Serving up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”. State Farm says they average 18 cooking fire calls a day from homeowners and it doubles on the holidays. The fire department will use the materials to help with efforts they already have in place.

“What we do we hit the schools a lot the people we hit, even the colleges the universities we go around to the schools. We also do daycare, hospitals just about all of the areas that have small kids or just big businesses that there could be a problem with people exiting the building.”-Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Hattiesburg Fire Department

The tool kits will be available on Monday on a first come and first serve basis. The fire department says due to COVID-19 they will not be installing the fire detectors like in previous years. Instead they will be doing a drive thru and talking to each family about fire prevention and how to install their own Smoke detectors.