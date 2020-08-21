State Farm offers safety tips ahead of tropical systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With two tropical systems in the forecast for the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi homeowners could be impacted by the storms.
According to State Farm, homeowners can protect themselves with a few easy steps:
- When severe weather threatens, tune in to a NOAA Weather Radio or battery-powered radio for updates.
- A high wind advisory means that sustained winds of over 25 miles per hour are predicted.
- Thunderstorm, tornado, and hurricane warnings should be taken very seriously, as they mean that severe weather has been spotted and is on its way.
Find shelter during severe weather.
- When severe winds occur, move to the middle of your home or basement, away from windows and glass doors.
- Try to take cover under a staircase or a heavy piece of furniture.
- Do not stay in a manufactured home during severe winds. They are easily overturned by high winds, and flying debris can puncture their light frames and exteriors.
- If you live an area prone to severe winds, you may want to build a safe room in your home. A safe room is an area of your home that has been reinforced to provide protection from broken glass and flying debris.
- An experienced contractor can build a safe room with a reinforced roof, walls, and ceilings in a new or existing home.
Wherever you seek shelter, be sure to bring your family disaster kit with you.
