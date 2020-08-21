State Farm offers safety tips ahead of tropical systems

Tropical Storm Cristobal causes flooding and damage in Gulfport (Courtesy: Alex Love)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With two tropical systems in the forecast for the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi homeowners could be impacted by the storms.

According to State Farm, homeowners can protect themselves with a few easy steps:

When severe weather threatens, tune in to a NOAA Weather Radio or battery-powered radio for updates.

A high wind advisory means that sustained winds of over 25 miles per hour are predicted.

Thunderstorm, tornado, and hurricane warnings should be taken very seriously, as they mean that severe weather has been spotted and is on its way.

Find shelter during severe weather.

When severe winds occur, move to the middle of your home or basement, away from windows and glass doors.

Try to take cover under a staircase or a heavy piece of furniture.

Do not stay in a manufactured home during severe winds. They are easily overturned by high winds, and flying debris can puncture their light frames and exteriors.

If you live an area prone to severe winds, you may want to build a safe room in your home. A safe room is an area of your home that has been reinforced to provide protection from broken glass and flying debris.

An experienced contractor can build a safe room with a reinforced roof, walls, and ceilings in a new or existing home.

Wherever you seek shelter, be sure to bring your family disaster kit with you.

