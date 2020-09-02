State Fire Academy receives grant from Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Fire Academy is getting some big money: half a million dollars.

The bulk of this money will be used to rebuild the “burn building,” which is used for intensive training for fighters.

The money comes courtesy of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Congressman Michael Guest helped facilitate the transaction.

Guest and Commissioner Mike Chaney agree that this grant is timely,because firefighters can’t work from home.

“These men and women are our truly heroes,” Guest said. “We must do everything we can for service to make sure that they receive praise and also sure that they are properly trained and properly equipped to do very dangerous job.”

“We train them and you can’t do that remotely,” Chaney said. “You can’t go on to save someone’s life remotely these guys are just community citizens bank if they’re all back to the community and get very little response for it we’re not asking for glory for them we just wanna be recognized that we need funding to keep doing what we do.”

This is the largest monetary donation that the fire academy has received.

