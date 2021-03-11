State Fire Marshal encourages Mississippians to check smoke alarms

(NEXSTAR) -- For much of the last year, Congress has debated the size of stimulus payment checks meant to boost the economy and help the hardest-hit Americans pay down their bills. Now, a provision in the stimulus package being hammered out on Capitol Hill could result in regular checks for parents starting later this year.

The plan, which is being positioned as an advance on the tax credit, will provide a guaranteed income to families with children. For families in need of immediate assistance and are unable to wait until they file their 2021 taxes, the plan includes the option to receive monthly payments of up to $300 per child.