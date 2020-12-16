State Fire Marshal makes donation to Jackson VA hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney made a donation to the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson.

Chaney donated blankets, socks, sweatshirts and other essential items that help people keep warm. Stacey Pickering, executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board, said it means a lot for veterans to receive gifts like this, because it makes them feel important and not forgotten.

According to Pickering, the VA hospital is looking for donations year round. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

