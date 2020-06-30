State Fire Marshal offers tips to avoid firework injuries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging neighbors to follow firework safety guidelines for Independence Day celebrations.

“There may be more personal use of fireworks at homes and in neighborhoods than usual, as many public fireworks displays are cancelled because of the coronavirus,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “I hope that Mississippians will use caution if they handle fireworks and follow the safety tips laid out below.”

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the risk of firework injuries is highest for young people ages 0-4, followed by children 10-14. Sparklers, often a favorite with children, can reach up to 1200 º Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns.

For those choosing to use fireworks, the Mississippi State Fire Marshal suggests you follow these safety tips:

Observe local laws. Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire protection officials to make sure that local laws are being followed. Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.



Use common sense: always read and follow the directions on each firework.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.

Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.

Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.

Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Never give fireworks to small children.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

