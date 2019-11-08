State Fire Marshall provides heating safety tips as temperatures drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As the cold temperatures make its way to the south, State Fire Marshall Mike Chaney is advising people to check heating equipment.

According to Chaney, there have been 52 fire deaths in Mississippi this year. 15 of the deaths were caused by placing materials too close to space heaters, plugging heaters into extension cords, or using equipment as a heat source when it’s not designed for that purpose.

In order to prevent hazards and fire deaths from occurring, Chaney said taking safety precautions is essential.

Here are a few safety tips that can help: