State Fire Marshal’s Office warns of Christmas tree fires

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fire safety is important year-round, but there are specific tips to keep in mind at Christmas to protect you and your family.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, State Fire Academy officials and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney demonstrated how fast a Christmas tree fire can get out of control.

In 2019, 57 people have died in fires in Mississippi. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, there were no working smoke alarms in 84% of the cases.

The State Fire Marshal Office, along with the Mississippi Insurance Department, recommends the following fire safety measures: