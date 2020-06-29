State flag change: A solution to Mississippi’s brain drain?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “If Mississippi would just simply change the state flag, it would help with the brain drain and people would be more willing to come back,” tweeted Jordan Jefferson in June 2020.

Jefferon was the SGA President at Jackson State University, a Rhodes Scholar finalist and he will be a Harvard grad student in the fall.

This weekend, he was at the Mississippi State Capitol, witnessing lawmakers complete a historic vote on the state flag. 12 News talked to Jefferson about the decision made by lawmakers to change the flag and how it possibly contributed to the state’s brain drain.

