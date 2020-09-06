State health officials concerned about Labor Day COVID-19 spike

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – State leaders are worried about a spike in coronavirus cases over Labor Day weekend and said they don’t want a repeat of the Fourth of July holiday.

About two-thirds of Mississippi’s coronavirus cases have happened in the last two months, and the week with the most cases in the state was in the aftermath of the July Fourth weekend.

While not as busy as last year during Labor Day weekends, the people that did come out said they were not going to let the pandemic ruin their fun.

“It’s actually going better than I expected. I’m vibing trying to be safe. I’m not going to let Mrs. Rona take advantage of my Labor Day. I want everybody to be safe and enjoy themselves just like I am. Can’t dwell pm the negativity with Mrs. Rona. Just got to be safe and try to dodge her,” said Kendrick Whitehead.

The Reservoir will be open to all interested people this Labor Day weekend. State officials encourage everyone to practice safety precautions and to social distance.

