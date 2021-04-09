State health officials discuss Brazil COVID-19 variant found in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other health officials met Friday to discuss COVID-19 in Mississippi, and a the new COVID-19 Brazil variant cases in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said there has been a downward trend in the number of cases and deaths reported. In the past couple of weeks, long-term care facilities have not been reporting COVID-19 deaths, which is a good sign of progress.

“We really do believe a lot of that has something to do with the vaccinations people are receiving in those long term care facilities,” said Byers.

Dobbs urged doctors to think of antibody treatments to use on patients as new variants are exposed and as future surges develop in order to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

“As we accumulate new cases and as we look at future surge and while we are looking at a period where we don’t have really efficient immunizations, doctors please think about monoclonal antibody treatments,” said Dobbs.

To listen to the full interview, click here.