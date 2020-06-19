State inmate at Carroll-Montgomery County Regional dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said an inmate, who was serving 25 years for two counts of residential burglary in Rankin County, has died in prison.

Philip E. Adelsheimer, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden on Thursday. There appears to be no foul play, according to the Montgomery County coroner.

MDOC said an autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death. Adelsheimer was sentenced July 10, 2016.

