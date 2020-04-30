Breaking News
State inmate dies in Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died Thursday morning at a Jackson hospital. 

Darrell Hugh King, 51, had been hospitalized at Merit Health Central for several days. His cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy. No foul play, however, is suspected. 

MDOC said King was serving four years for possession of methamphetamine in Pontotoc County. He was sentenced December 16, 2019.

