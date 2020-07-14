State inmate dies in Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced a state inmate at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler has died.

Preston Ray Johnson, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning. According to MDOC, an emergency response team and medical staff immediately responded and EMS was called. Johnson was pronounced deceased at 6:30 a.m.

MDOC officials said his death appears to be a suicide, based on a preliminary investigation by the county coroner. An autopsy is planned.

Johnson was convicted of grand larceny twice and fleeing a law enforcement officer in 2019 in Panola County and received a total of nine years and 250 days to serve.

According to MDOC, CoreCivic staff notified the department of Johnson’s death. An investigation is underway. CoreCivic contracts with MDOC to house inmates moved from the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

