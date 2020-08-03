State inmate hospitalized in Greenville dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), a state inmate hospitalized for several days has died at a Greenville hospital.

Brandon Flowers, 42, was serving 18 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County for aggravated assault. He was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville.

MDOC said the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Flowers pled guilty in Grenada County and was sentenced to 20 years, with two years on probation, on August 17, 2018.

