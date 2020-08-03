State inmate hospitalized in Greenville dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), a state inmate hospitalized for several days has died at a Greenville hospital.
Brandon Flowers, 42, was serving 18 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County for aggravated assault. He was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville.
MDOC said the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.
Flowers pled guilty in Grenada County and was sentenced to 20 years, with two years on probation, on August 17, 2018.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jackson Prep’s Coach Ricky Black is just seven wins away from the big 400
- LIVE: Isaias regains hurricane strength; Carolinas brace for storm surge, floods
- Digital First: USM lab offers COVID-19 results in 24-hours for students
- Can Congress save the live music industry before it’s too late?
- New stimulus check plan would give even more money to families