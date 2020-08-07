State inmate serving life dies at Parchman prison hospital

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate serving life for the death of a pizza delivery man during an armed robbery has died in prison.

Antonio D. Hay, 54, was pronounced dead Friday morning in the emergency room at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. There were no obvious injuries to the body, according to the county coroner.

MDOC officials said the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Hay was convicted of capital murder by a Lincoln County jury and sentenced August 13, 1987. He was one of three people indicted in Warren County Circuit Court for the homicide/robbery that occurred April 17, 1987, in Vicksburg.

