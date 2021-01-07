State inmate serving life dies in hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A South Mississippi Correctional Institution inmate serving life for sexual battery has died at an off-site hospital.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 70-year-old Dale Wayne Grayson was pronounced dead Wednesday evening at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg. The official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Grayson was sentenced on May 24, 2012, in Jones County. In addition to two counts of sexual battery, he also pleaded guilty to three counts of child exploitation.

