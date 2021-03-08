State leaders discuss ongoing infrastructure and water issues in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are still dealing with the aftermath from February’s winter storms, which caused the city to lose water pressure.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s office said they’re hopeful federal funds could be used to help with the city’s water crisis.

“Put politics aside. Put personality aside. Put all of them aside, and let’s see what we can come together and do what’s in the best interest for the City of Jackson,” said State Senator Sollie Norwood.

Hosemann hasn’t said what he plans to do specifically to help with the infrastructure and water issues in the city.

On Monday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson said he’s committed to helping the City of Jackson create a permanent solution to its water crisis.