State leaders urge neighbors to prepare for Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders are asking neighbors to prepare for major flooding along the Pearl River in Jackson.

Governor Tate Reeves met with the Greg Michel, Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, to discuss the situation. He said emergency officials are monitoring the situation.

Just received a briefing from Executive Director @GregMichelMSEMA on the situation facing the Pearl River and the surrounding communities. We are working closely with @MSEMA as we monitor the situation and prepare our staff and first responders to take action. pic.twitter.com/P6XwMQ8kCn — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 13, 2020

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann also discussed the flooding during his weekly news conference. He said neighbors should start taking precautions about moving family and friends away from the flooding.