Some northeast Jackson neighbors asked to evacuate as Pearl River rises

State leaders urge neighbors to prepare for Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders are asking neighbors to prepare for major flooding along the Pearl River in Jackson.

Governor Tate Reeves met with the Greg Michel, Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, to discuss the situation. He said emergency officials are monitoring the situation.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann also discussed the flooding during his weekly news conference. He said neighbors should start taking precautions about moving family and friends away from the flooding.

