Applications for FEMA Hurricane Ida assistance end Dec. 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following Hurricane Ida ends on Wednesday, December 22.

Neighbors who have already applied for FEMA Individual Assistance have 18 months from the disaster declaration date (October 22, 2021) to submit paperwork supporting their FEMA assistance application.

Mississippi homeowners, renters, business owners and nonprofits in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties who had property damage or other uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Ida can apply for federal disaster assistance.

Neighbors who live in one of the eight counties included in the Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance, can apply for help, update contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about FEMA home inspections, or learn how to appeal a FEMA decision here or by calling (800)-621-3362.

You should have the following information available to apply:

Address of the primary dwelling where damage occurred

Your current mailing address, telephone number and Social Security number

Your insurance information

Total annual household annual income

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts for direct deposit

A description of disaster damage and losses

Neighbors who disagree with their FEMA determination, an appeal must be postmarked within 60 days of the date on the award or denial letter from FEMA.