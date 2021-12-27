Awards being offered to people looking to research their family history in Mississippi

Jessica Walzer, archaeology collections manager with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, gathers unprovenienced prehistoric pottery and lithics into a hand constructed muslin bag, Friday, March 19, 2021 outside the Two Museums’ Archaeology Collections Storage room in Jackson, Miss. Several hundred Chickasaw ancestors and artifacts have been gathered and will soon be returned to native hands to be laid in their final resting place on an undisclosed location in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is offering ten fellowship awards of up to $2,000 to individuals looking to locate information related to their family history using resources from MDAH.

Ten researchers will be selected to travel to Jackson in order to conduct three consecutive days of research at MDAH. The fellowships can be scheduled during February, April, May, June or July of 2022. The award can be used to cover travel, accommodations and other expenses accrued during the researcher’s time at MDAH, including the cost of copies.

The awards are being offered as part of the Great Migration Initiative hosted by MDAH and the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA).

“The Great Migration is the largest internal migration of people in United States history. Many families who left Mississippi still feel a close connection to our state. we’re glad to be able to help them come back to Mississippi and research their roots,” said MDAH Director Katie Blount.

