Dr. John Davis, IV appointed to Mississippi State Board of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) appointed John Daniel Davis, IV, MD, of Flowood, to complete the six-year term of Dr. Ed D. “Tad” Barham on the Mississippi State Board of Health. Barham died earlier this year.

Davis is a graduate of both the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and School of Public Health. He currently works as a neurosurgeon at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood.

“It is truly a special opportunity and unique honor to serve on this Board,” Davis said. “I am committed to sound, science-based policy with efficient execution, and I look forward to addressing important matters that impact the health and lives of Mississippians.”

“It’s an honor to have someone of Dr. Davis’s stature serve on the State Board of Health,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “He is devoted to the health of all Mississippians, and his knowledge and dedication will be a great addition to this Board.”