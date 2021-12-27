Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month begins in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) leaders reported that occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among fire fighters. IAFF and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) dedicate the month of January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.

The two organizations will partner to provide education and resources on the issue during the month of January. The month-long campaign will feature safety stand downs, factsheets, podcasts, survivor stories and training briefs. Materials will focus on the scope of the cancer problem, best prevention practices, leadership tactics to encourage prevention and skills to help cancer survivors and departments reduce their risk of cancer.

“As we continue to learn more about the link between firefighting and cancer, it is more important than ever that we take steps to minimize the risk fire fighters face every single day,” said FCSN Chief Executive Officer Bryan Frieders.

Learn more about firefighter occupational cancer here.