Former Mississippi state Rep. Ashley Henley found dead with gunshot wound

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Former Mississippi House Rep. Ashely Henley was found dead Sunday night, the Yalobusha County coroner confirmed to WREG.

According to the coroner, Henley was discovered dead in just before 10 p.m. Sunday from an apparent gunshot wound.

Henley served one term in the Mississippi House representing DeSoto County. She lost to Hester Jackson McCray of Horn Lake by 14 votes in the last election and filed a complaint saying she found voting irregularities and wanted a new election. McCray was sworn in January 2020.

This is a developing story.