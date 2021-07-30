Former Oxford officer pleads guilty in woman’s murder, sentenced to life without parole

OXFORD, Miss. — Former Oxford police office Matthew Kinne was sentenced to life without parole Friday in the death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton.
Kinne entered a guilty plea in a deal to avoid the death penalty.
Clayton, a 32-year-old mother of four, was shot dead at her Oxford home May 19, 2019. The victim’s family previously said they would seek the death penalty.
Kinne, then an Oxford police officer, was arrested in connection to the crime two days after Clayton was killed. He was fired from the Oxford Police Department following his arrest.
This is a developing story and will be updated.