Gov. Reeves announces Interim Director for Mississippi Development Authority

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday that John Rounsaville will lead the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) as Interim Director.



“John has been a true servant of Mississippi for many years and been devoted to helping our state grow. I am honored that he will take on this role to build on our state’s economic development successes. He will play a critical role as MDA Interim Director as we work to restart our economy and shift it into overdrive for the people of Mississippi,” said Reeves.

Appointed by President Donald Trump, Rounsaville currently serves as State Director for USDA Rural Development. He holds various distinctions for his military service, including the Air Force Meritorious Service, Commendation, and Achievement Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, and Mississippi War Medal. He also currently serves as serve as a JAG and Major at the 186th in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard.

Rounsaville is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s and received his Juris Doctor from University of Mississippi.