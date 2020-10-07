Juvenile arrested in connection of a church fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a church in Mississippi.

Columbus police told The Dispatch that the suspect was arrested Monday, hours after the blaze destroyed First Independent Methodist Church in the city.

Fire officials say the blaze was ignited around 1:30 a.m. and started inside the church’s sanctuary.

The newspaper reports the suspect was also linked to burglary incidents at two other nearby churches.

Authorities have not released the identity of the boy, but the city’s police chief says the suspect lived in the area.

He is now in custody at a detention center in Columbus.

