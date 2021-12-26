Man arrested, accused of trying to dig up Mississippi grave

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly digging up a grave at a cemetery in Mississippi.

Meridian Police Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded Christmas Eve to a call about two men walking around a cemetery with metal detectors, WLBT-TV reported. When officers arrived, they found one person, Shamus Burcham, digging up a gravesite.

Luebbers said Burcham did not get far in his effort before he was caught. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of desecration of cemeteries or corpses.

It was unknown if Burcham has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.