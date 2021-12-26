Man arrested, accused of trying to dig up Mississippi grave

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly digging up a grave at a cemetery in Mississippi.

Meridian Police Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded Christmas Eve to a call about two men walking around a cemetery with metal detectors, WLBT-TV reported. When officers arrived, they found one person, Shamus Burcham, digging up a gravesite.

Luebbers said Burcham did not get far in his effort before he was caught. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of desecration of cemeteries or corpses.

It was unknown if Burcham has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories