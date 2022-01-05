MDE to hold social studies academic standards hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will hold a public hearing on Friday, January 28 about proposed revisions to the state’s social studies academic standards.

MDE and Mississippi educators periodically review and update the state’s academic standards, which are called the Mississippi College and Career Readiness Standards (MCCRS). The standards outline the skills and knowledge expected of students in each grade and subject. Local school districts set their own curriculum.

Social studies MCCRS were last updated in 2018. Following the updated implementation, teachers said some standards needed more clarity and the content examples distracted from objectives. In 2021, over 40 educators participated in the revision process for the social studies standards. The revisions clarified the learning goals and identified content examples to be moved to an instructional planning guide scheduled to be released in May.

The 2021 standards focus on the mastery of the five social studies strands: civics, economics, geography, civil rights and history. The learning objectives center on conceptual understanding, fostering inquiry, collaboration and action and integration of content skills.

Neighbors who wish to speak at the hearing must register here by January 25 at 9:00 a.m. Feedback about 2021 social studies MCCRS can be submitted to MDE by email at jcornett@mdek12.org or by mail to P.O. Box 771, Jackson, MS 39205 to the attention of Jen Cornett.