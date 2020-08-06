MDES announces Work Search requirement notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced the Work Search temporary waiver under the Executive Order No. 1510 will expire on August 8, 2020.

All individuals currently receiving unemployment benefits will be required to meet the work search requirements established in Miss. Code Ann. §71-5-51 l(a)(i) and MDES Regulation 305.02 beginning August 9, 2020, for the week ending August 15, 2020.

An individual must make an active search for full-time work in order to receive unemployment insurance benefits. Self-employed individuals and individuals who receive 1099s who are filing for benefits must also meet the work search requirements to remain eligible.

Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) defines “actively seeking work” as follows:

You must be registered for work with MDES Employment Services (Mississippi Works).

You must contact three (3) employers each week to apply for full time work (35 hours or more).

An actual application must be completed with at least one of the three employer contacts. An application is defined as any completed application or resume submitted to an employer for suitable work, either in person, via mail, or via electronic communication. Resume is honored as an ‘application’ by MDES if that is the acceptable mode for applying with that employer. The work applied for MUST be appropriate in light of the labor market and your skills and capabilities.

Failure to look for, apply for, or accept suitable work will result in a denial of benefits. Visit here, for more information.

LATEST STORIES: