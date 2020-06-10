Mega Million lottery winner in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- If you recently purchased a lottery ticket, there may be a chance that you are holding the winning numbers to the Mega Million.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a ticket sold in Gautier for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers normally worth $1 million.

The winning numbers were 1-5-9-10-23 and the Mega ball was 22. The Megaplier was 2, doubling the prize to $2 million.

“We are thrilled to announce our first multi-million-dollar lottery winner in Mississippi in just a little over four months since Mega Millions sales began,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen.

Shaheen went on to say the lottery retailer that sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000. The name of the retailer will be released once the lottery completes a series of verification checks at the retailer location.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The lottery also recommends the winner may want to consider consulting with legal and financial advisors.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

A single ticket sold in Arizona matched all six numbers drawn – the white balls 1, 5, 9, 10 and 23, plus the gold Mega Ball 22. The lucky ticket-holder wins the $414 million jackpot ($319.9 million cash).