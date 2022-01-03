MHP reports two deadly crashes during 2021-22 New Year’s enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) released a summary of the 2021-2022 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period. The period began at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 and ended on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 12:00 a.m.

MHP officers reported the following:

Total Citations: 14,792

Seatbelt and Child Restraint: 1,421

DUIs: 279

Crashes: 178

Fatal Crashes: 2

Fatalities: 2

Motorist Assist: 196

One fatal car crash occurred in Desoto County on Thursday, December 30, 2021 around 8:10 a.m. MHP troopers said Crystal Parks, 23, of Sarah, was driving south on Highway 51 when she collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Catlin Carlisle, 31, of Coldwater. Parks died from her injuries, and Carlisle was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

Another fatal crash occurred in Hinds County on Saturday, January 1, 2022, around 4:40 a.m. MHP officers said Marcus A. Davaul, 26, was driving west on I-20 near the 22-mile marker when his vehicle left the road and struck a fence. Davaul was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he later died from his injuries. Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.

The number of total citations doubled this year as there were 6,254 total citations during the 2020-2021 period.