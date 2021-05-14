Mississippi airports to receive $10.3M for improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced on Friday that the award of $10.3 million for improvements will be given to 10 Mississippi airfields.

“Mississippi’s airports keep passengers and commerce moving across our state,” said Wicker. “This latest round of grants from the FAA will help airports make upgrades that improve service, safety, and security.”

“Regular upgrades and improvements to our local airports are necessary to support efficient operations and economic development,” said Hyde-Smith. “These FAA grants will improve safety and support growth for local communities across our state.”

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects: