Mississippi joins lawsuit against 4th vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, along with 23 other states, filed suit on Tuesday, December 21 in the Western District of Louisiana to challenge the fourth vaccine mandate that was issued on November 30.

The mandate would require individuals who work or volunteer with Head Start to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. It would also require that masks be worn by everyone over the age of two within Head Start facilities.

All four vaccine mandates are currently pending before the Supreme Court of the United States on an emergency petition.

The suit was filed by 23 other Attorney Generals in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming and West Virginia.