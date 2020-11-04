Mississippi receives $15M from unclaimed property returns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae announced Wednesday that his office has received more than $15 million into Mississippi’s economy through unclaimed property returns since January.

“We know every penny matters to Mississippi families right now, so there has rarely been a more important time to return unclaimed property to its rightful owner,” said McRae. “This is not the state’s money, and it doesn’t come out of taxpayer pockets. Unclaimed property is your money. It is simply your State Treasury’s responsibility to find who it should be returned to and help you claim it. I am thrilled to have infused $15 million into Mississippi’s economy so far, but I’m calling on every Mississippian to help us return even more. Please visit Treasury.MS.gov to search for your name, a friend’s name, even a church or business’ name. If you find money that you believe belongs to you, claim it and we’ll get to work returning it.”

Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner.

After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.

