Mississippi students encouraged to apply for SBE junior representative Board position

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is looking for its next high school junior student representative to sit on the SBE Board for the 2022-2023 term.

The student representatives, a high school junior and senior, serve as non-voting members of the SBE Board. The position opened four years ago so SBE could hear viewpoints on policy decisions regarding Mississippi public schools from the elected high school students.

The position requires the representative to attend monthly SBE meetings and any committee or subcommittees that they are assigned. They will be excused from school to attend the meetings.

The current SBE junior representative, Micah Hill of Laurel High School, will move up to the senior position. The elected junior representative will serve a two-year term starting on July 1, 2022.

The top ten semi-finalists, the junior representative and an alternate representative will automatically be appointed to serve on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

The application packet must be mailed by January 28, 2022. A video component must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. the same day. For questions, contact Donna Hales at (601)-359-2331 or dhales@mdek12.org.