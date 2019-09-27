Mississippi to receive over $20.8M for coastal conservation

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – More than $20.85 million will be funded through the most recent Phase II Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) disbursement, Gov. Phil Bryant announced earlier today.

GOMESA was created in 2006 by Congress and shares leasing revenues among the four Gulf oil and gas producing states of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and their coastal political subdivisions.

“These funds will continue our efforts to protect and enhance our beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Gov. Bryant said. “This latest disbursement of revenue generated by offshore energy exploration, as part of the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, will facilitate projects that also continue to grow our blue economy. I appreciate our Mississippi congressional delegation for their hard work in securing this funding. This will impact Mississippi for years to come.”

The 17 projects will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR).

“The Department of Marine Resources looks forward to administering these projects for Governor Bryant,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “The projects will enhance education, research, restoration, water quality and monitoring for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi.”