MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A utility worker was killed on the job Tuesday while restoring power near Holly Springs, Mississippi.



According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a utility worker was electrocuted on Taska Road in Marshall County.

WREG spoke to the worker’s brother, who said his name was Henry Watson Sr. He worked for the utility company for about four years.



Family members said they were told he touched a live wire and was electrocuted.



Watson leaves behind several family members, including a 31-year-old son, his brother said.



Details are still emerging and WREG will update as more information becomes available.